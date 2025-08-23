‘Apparently, it’s not just Man City’, Guardiola pokes fun at high-spending rivals

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has aimed a dig at other top Premier League clubs for having outspent his side in the summer window.

This summer, Liverpool are the top spenders in England, having forked out around €340 million (£295m) on transfers.

Chelsea are the second-biggest spenders at €280m (£243m), Arsenal will be around the €300m mark when they sign Eberechi Eze. Manchester United, eyeing a transformation under Ruben Amorim, have already spent over €225m (£195m).

Manchester City, however, have spent around €177m (£153m), almost half of Liverpool's spendings.

"I don't know, but the clubs spend with the strict financial rules [of PSR] and they will only spend if they can do it. Apparently It's not just Manchester City [who are spending]," Guardiola poked fun at City's rivals in a recent media interaction.

"Everyone does what they believe is the best for the team. I know our net spend for the last 10-11 years is amazing. You don't spend if you don't sell. We have been really good, that's why they're sustainable," he added.

So far, £2.37bn ($3.2bn) has been paid out by top-flight clubs in England in this summer window. With more than a week left in the window, chances are more big-money moves will take place.