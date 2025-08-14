Hamza stunner not enough as Leicester get eliminated from EFL

Bangladesh's Hamza Choudhury scored a stunning goal but his side Leicester City twice squandered the lead and eventually lost on penalties against Huddersfield and were eliminated from the first round of the English League Cup on Thursday.

Hamza gave his side the lead in the 54th minute with a right-footed strike from the edge of the box, scoring only his second goal for the club at the senior level.

However, the defensive midfielder, who was also sporting the captain's armband in the game, gave away a penalty 11 minutes later. Huddersfield's Dion Charles' couldn't convert from the spot, but his teammate Daniel Vost sent the ball home from the deflection.

Harry Winks then restored the lead for Leicester, but a late strike from Cameron Ashia took the game into the penalty shootout.

Leicester's Jordan Ayew and Kasey McAteer's shots were saved by Huddersfield keeper Lee Nicholls and Belal El Khannous' strike struck the post as Leicester lost the game 3-2 on penalties.

Hamza didn't step up for the penalty shootout.