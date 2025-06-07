Want to give the countrymen an Eid gift by defeating Singapore: Cabrera

Bangladesh football team head coach Javier Cabrera said that he wants to present a victory against Singapore in their upcoming AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers game as an Eid gift to the nation.

"Of course, we want to give the countrymen an Eid gift by defeating Singapore," said the Spanish coach while talking to reporters ahead of Bangladesh's training at the National Stadium on Friday.

The likes of Hamza Choudhury, Fahmedul Islam, Jamal Bhuiyan, and others are set to train today as well, and their hard work would best pay off with a victory in the Singapore game on June 10.

With the entire nation now gripped by a never-seen-before football frenzy -- as evident during Bangladesh's 2-0 win over Bhutan in a friendly last week, which was played in front of a jam-packed crowd at the National Stadium -- a victory in their upcoming game would definitely be a gift to the nation from the booters.

Meanwhile, Cabrera remained unfazed about his side's lack of potency in front of goal. Against Bhutan, despite creating a number of chances, Bangladesh could only score two -- with the opener coming from a Hamza header off a Jamal corner, as the England-based midfielder marked his home debut with a goal.

"We scored two goals, I am happy. We must improve our finishing, but that's football," Cabrera said.