Bangladesh have the strongest midfield in South Asia: Cabrera

Bangladesh head coach Javier Cabrera believes he has the best midfield in South Asia at his disposal.

The national team received a boost with the addition of midfielder Shamit Shome, who joins star player Hamza Choudhury in the middle of the park.

"I'm sure about it," Cabrera answered when asked whether he had the best midfield in South Asia. "In South Asia, for sure.

"We have a very strong midfield, if you compare with the rest of the teams in our group. Even if its not the best, it's got to be right up there. We have a very competitive midfield. Obviously, Hamza [Choudhury] is a top player, and Shamit is player with a lot of quality but we need to be a little bit patient with him because he will have a short period of time to adapt to a very different weather and it a very long journey from Canada."

Cabrera announced a 26-member preliminary camp for Bangladesh's Asian Cup Qualifiers fixture against Singapore at home on June 10. Before that, Bangladesh will play a FIFA friendly against Bhutan at home on June 4.

The squad includes Shome and Italy-based forward Fahemedul Islam, both of whom who are awaiting their national team debuts.