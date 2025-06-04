Shamit arrives in Dhaka to make his Bangladesh debut

Canada-based midfielder Shamit Shome arrived in Dhaka this morning to make his Bangladesh debut in the Asian Cup Qualifier against Singapore on June 10

The 26-year-old midfielder, born to Sylheti parents, is set to watch the FIFA friendly match between Bangladesh and Bhutan tonight at 7pm at the National Stadium, marking his first appearance in the country since his call-up.

Shamit's inclusion in the 26-member preliminary squad for the June 10 clash against Singapore signals the next phase of Bangladesh football's midfield transformation—a process that began with the arrival of Hamza Chowdhury.

Hamza had impressed during his Bangladesh debut on March 25 against India in the Asian Cup Qualifying opener, significantly strengthening the midfield. Alongside Mohammad Ridoy, Hamza operated as a pivot midfielder, linking defense and attack efficiently.

However, despite their efforts, Bangladesh was unable to break through the Indian defense in a goalless draw, suggesting the team lacked a midfielder with a strong attacking influence.

The addition of Shamit Shome, who has spent nine years playing in Canada's top-flight football with Cavalry FC, is expected to fill this gap. His experience and skill could provide the attacking edge Bangladesh needs to convert midfield dominance into goals.

Head coach Javier Cabrera expressed his enthusiasm for the strengthened midfield unit following Shamit's inclusion. "I am sure about it [best midfield] in South Asia. [It is now] a very strong midfield with the inclusion of Shamit, especially in our group [AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers]," Cabrera told reporters shortly after announcing the preliminary squad.

With Shamit joining the ranks, Bangladesh's midfield cavalry looks more formidable than ever as the team prepares to face Singapore in a vital qualifier.

