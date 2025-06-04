Nations League contenders target bigger prizes

With the World Cup just a year away, four European heavyweights-- Germany, Spain, France and Portugal-- are eyeing the UEFA Nations League semifinals as both a proving ground and a launchpad.

Tournament hosts Germany face Portugal in Munich on Wednesday, followed by defending champions Spain taking on 2021 winners France in Stuttgart on Thursday. The winners will meet in Sunday's final in the Bavarian capital.

Though the Nations League, launched in 2018, lacks the prestige of the World Cup or Euros, it has become a springboard to greater success. France's 2021 title preceded their run to the 2022 World Cup final, while Spain followed up their 2023 Nations League triumph by lifting Euro 2024.

Germany, the only semifinalist yet to win the tournament, will look to change that. Midfielder Joshua Kimmich is set to earn his 100th cap, becoming the 14th German to reach the milestone — and the first without a World Cup title. The Bayern star sees the tournament as a marker of Germany's progress after years of underachievement.

"If it's enough for the really big titles, we don't know yet," Kimmich said, highlighting the need for early preparation ahead of next year's World Cup. Coach Julian Nagelsmann echoed the sentiment, saying, "Even a small title is important. Confidence and trust are fragile — they must be nourished."

Germany are without several key players, including Jamal Musiala and Antonio Rudiger. France are also depleted, missing key defenders and midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, while Spain have rested Ballon d'Or winner Rodri. Portugal, meanwhile, have recalled Cristiano Ronaldo despite his recent injury issues.

Yet, the ambition remains high. Portugal's Ruben Neves summed it up: "Tiredness takes a back seat. Our main focus is to win both games and lift the Nations League trophy."

As the semi-finals kick off, each team carries the weight of expectation and the hope that this "small" title may pave the way to the biggest one of all.