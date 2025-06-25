'Tiny club, huge heart'

Auckland City manager Paul Posa was "thrilled" with his amateur team's 1-1 Club World Cup draw against Boca Juniors on Monday.

The New Zealand side, already eliminated, secured perhaps the best result in the club's history in Nashville against the Argentine powerhouses, one of South America's biggest teams.

Boca were eliminated from Group C after Benfica edged Bayern Munich 1-0 in the day's other match.

"I'm sorry to break some Boca hearts, but we worked so hard," said Auckland coach Paul Posa.

"You can't say we haven't learned from the experience of being at the tournament, I'm thrilled for the players and the club, it's wonderful. It's something to go home with."

Posa said it was a great result for football in Oceania.

"I think it's restored a little bit of pride, a little bit of reputation for us," he added.

"We're a tiny club with a huge heart and that's evident for all to see...

"I think people here just don't have any idea how small a little club we are and where we've come from. So, it's just awesome."

After goalkeeper Nathan Garrow's own goal, Christian Gray, a teacher back home in New Zealand, headed Auckland City level in the second half.

Following a weather delay, the team clung on to earn a point and celebrated jubilantly at the end.

Boca coach Miguel Angel Russo said his team were distracted by the Benfica result which condemned them to elimination.

"Everything was kind of focussing on Benfica, that was the reality at the end of the day," he said.

"Now of course this is no excuse in any way, shape or form."