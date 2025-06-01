‘We are the strongest Bangladesh side since the 2003 SAFF winners’

Bangladesh and Bashundhara Kings forward Rakib Hossain finished as the top local scorer in the recently concluded Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), netting 11 goals in 17 games -- one more than the previous season. Rakib spoke with The Daily Star's Anisur Rahman about his form, domestic football, the national team, and the inclusion of Canada-based Shamit Shome in the Bangladesh squad.

The Daily Star (DS): You've become the top local scorer in successive seasons. What was your mindset before this season?

Rakib Hossain (RH): When you aim to make your team champions, you have to perform well -- and the goals will come naturally. I was committed to performing for the team and scoring as much as I could. Being the top local scorer again feels good, especially after having to compete with both foreign and national players. Still, I would feel better if I could have scored more.

DS: Of your 11 goals, nine came against weaker teams like Dhaka Wanderers, Chittagong Abahani, and Fakirerpool. Any regrets about not scoring more against bigger teams?

RH: Yes, I do regret it. I believe I should have scored four or five more goals. Bashundhara Kings dominated many matches and created lots of chances, but we failed to convert them in key games.

DS: What was the difference between this season's Rakib and last season's?

RH: I had a chest injury and couldn't play comfortably at the start of the season, during which we played top teams like Mohammedan, Abahani and others. I recovered in the second phase and then found my rhythm and goals.

DS: What went wrong for Bashundhara Kings, who dropped to third spot for the first time after winning five consecutive titles?

RH: First, we didn't get the expected performance from our foreign players. If you look at Mohammedan's scorers, most goals came from foreigners. In contrast, local players scored most of our goals. Also, injuries affected both our foreign and local players. We locals couldn't always deliver our best either.

DS: How did the season for the players go since changes in the country's political landscape and the withdrawal of Sheikh Jamal DC and Sheikh Russel KC?

RH: Players suffered the most. Many quality players didn't get clubs, and some had to accept lower payments. It wasn't a good season for those who rely on league income. I hope clubs offer better payment next season for the sake of football's development. There was competition, but it would have been stronger with teams like Sheikh Jamal, Sheikh Russel, and Saif SC.

DS: Your goal conversion in international matches is lower than in domestic matches. Why?

RH: The difference in international and domestic matches is big. But I always give my best. I've made mistakes -- if I'd stayed calmer in the box, I could've scored more than the four goals I have for the national team. I am trying to improve in this aspect.

DS: Tickets for the Singapore match (on June 10) are already sold out. Can the team meet fan expectations?

RH: This Bangladesh team is more mature than before. We know Singapore are strong, but we'll try to repay the fans who bought tickets. Our goal is to beat Singapore.

DS: What's your take on the inclusion of Shamit Shome after Hamza Choudhury in the national team?

RH: Honestly, they are great players. We saw Hamza's impact in the match against India. Shamit's inclusion will strengthen us, because playing in the English Premier League or other top leagues is no small feat. If he can contribute like Hamza, the match against Singapore will be easier, and our chances of scoring will improve. I believe this is the strongest Bangladesh team since the 2003 SAFF-winning side, especially with expatriates like Jamal Bhuiyan, Tareq Kazi, and now Shamit.

DS: The BFF dreams of qualifying for the Asian Cup finals as group champions. How realistic is that?

RH: Realistically, we're currently at the bottom of the group. But with the recent improvements, if we can play to our strengths, qualifying is possible, especially if we can grab as many points from the nine available in all three home fixtures.