‘This kind of passionate fanbase doesn’t exist in Canada’

Sylheti son Shamit embraces Bangladesh call-up

Canada-based midfielder Shamit Shome is set to make his Bangladesh debut in the Asian Cup Qualifier against Singapore on June 10. The 26-year-old, born to Sylheti parents, follows in the footsteps of Jamal Bhuiyan and Hamza Choudhury as another expatriate embracing his roots. Fluent in Bengali and raised with a strong connection to his heritage, Shome described his journey, inspirations, and emotional ties to Bangladesh in an interview with The Daily Star's Ekush Tapader before flying in for national duty.

The Daily Star (DS): You're going to don Bangladesh jersey. How does it feel?

Shamit Shome (SS): I'm thrilled. There's a lot of excitement around Bangladesh football.

DS: When did the board (BFF) first approach you?

SS: I think they messaged me late last year -- around the time of the preparations for the India game. That's when I started thinking about it. I had a great discussion with the new president [Tabith Awal]. After that conversation… I made the decision before the India match. Overall, I felt this was the right time to join. Also, as I mentioned, everyone looks like me here -- same culture, same skin tone -- that's also exciting. I never had that experience in Canada.

DS: Did seeing Hamza play here motivate you?

SS: Absolutely. It was motivating. He's a big player… But I had already been thinking about playing for Bangladesh.

DS: Have you spoken with any Bangladesh players or coaches?

SS: I've had a great conversation talking to the coach about tactics, how he wants me to play, the game plan for Singapore.

DS: Have you been following Bangladesh football?

SS: A little. And now that I'm joining, I follow more online -- how the local clubs are doing, how the national team have performed over the past two or three years.

DS: What do you want to achieve with Bangladesh?

SS: Right now, we're in the Asian Cup qualifiers. If we can get through, that's the target. That's where my focus is -- to help Bangladesh do well on the Asian stage.

DS: There's already a buzz among fans about your arrival, just like there was for Hamza. Are you feeling that vibe?

SS: I'm very grateful. I feel the love -- everyone welcoming me on social media. That was a big factor in my decision. I'm getting support from the fans, and I'm thankful. This kind of passionate football fanbase doesn't exist in Canada, so I'm really looking forward to experiencing that vibe.

DS: How much support did you get from your parents about coming to Bangladesh?

SS: Yes, my parents are very excited. Even my grandparents are thrilled. They're happy that I'll be representing Bangladesh.

DS: Will any of your family be there to watch the match?

SS: Not from Canada -- everyone has work. I thought since this is my first time coming (for football), I'll come independently and stay focused. But all my relatives in Srimangal are planning to come to watch. They're excited to see me play live for the first time.

DS: You must have many childhood memories in Bangladesh?

SS: I remember we had a pond in front of our house -- we used to play there. There was a tree behind which we played cricket and football. Srimangal is a peaceful place. You can see the stars and I've seen all the tea gardens. It's a very special place to me.

DS: How did your football journey start?

SS: I started playing football when I was four or five. Then, around eight to ten years old, I started playing at the club level more seriously. [After getting a university scholarship] I started my first professional season at 18 and did well. I was in Edmonton, and now I'm in Calgary.

DS: You're naturally a midfielder. Have you spoken with the coach about your position?

SS: Yes, we've had a good talk. We discussed whether I'll play as a defensive or attacking midfielder. I'm comfortable in both roles, so I can be flexible. The coach will decide… what fits the game plan. I'm looking forward to seeing what happens.

DS: Do you follow any specific midfielders?

SS: I follow many. Luka Modric, Toni Kroos… and I've loved Cesc Fabregas since I was young. I try to learn from their styles.

DS: Will you stay in Bangladesh after the match? Visit home?

SS: No, I have to leave quickly… We have a match in Canada just three or four days after the one in Bangladesh.