Calm Mitul holds key in face of Singapore storm

The roar of a crowd can often disguise the quietest act of heroism.

On a celebratory evening against Bhutan last Wednesday, goalkeeper Mitul Marma's courageous stoppage-time save quietly preserved Bangladesh's clean sheet.

It wasn't a decisive intervention in terms of the result, as Bangladesh would have still won. However, in pure footballing terms, it may have been the night's finest moment: Bhutan substitute Jitsuen Dorji had sliced through the defence with a breathtaking, Ronaldinho-esque run before squaring a tap-in for his teammate, only for Mitul to intervene with a strong presence of mind.

A moment of instinct, technique, and resolve, destined to be buried beneath headlines of goals and glamour. But that is often the goalkeeper's fate: the last line of hope but the first name forgotten in a win.

Now, ahead of Bangladesh's crunch AFC Asian Cup Qualifier match against Singapore on June 10 -- a sold-out home fixture during the Eid-ul-Adha break -- Mitul finds himself once again in the spirit of sacrifice.

In a side suddenly brimming with turbo-charged power from the diaspora, the 20-year-old remains the beating heart of balance.

Mitul's composure in the box wasn't forged on training grounds alone. It traces back to the tranquil hill tracts of Rangamati, where he grew up in a close-knit Marma community under the watchful eyes of local teacher Shantjit Tanchangya.

Unlike many modern footballers who rise through city academies, Mitul's journey began with Bangabandhu Primary School Football and the Rangamati District Team. There's a calmness in his game, as evidenced by his ball distribution and weight of passes, which speaks of deeper grounding.

Even when mistakes come, Mitul does not flinch but responds. In the recent Federation Cup semifinal against Bashundhara Kings, with his side down to ten men and a goal behind, he atoned for an earlier misjudgment by saving a penalty in the shootout, guiding Abahani into the final.

This season, he has emerged as one of the standout performers in the domestic circuit, keeping a staggering 75 percent clean sheets for Abahani; often captaining the side, often bailing them out. In a recent interview with The Daily Star, Mitul said, "The improvement in my performance is also linked to the national team, where our aim is to keep clean sheets".

After Anisur Rahman Zico found himself on the sidelines, Bangladesh's goalkeeping department entered a state of flux. It's a vacuum not easily patched by the backups. But Mitul has quietly filled that space with consistency following his breakthrough performance at the 2023 Asian Games.

His shot-stopping against Bhutan, command in the air, and above all, his poise in possession offered rare assurance. His rise could not have been more timely as Bangladesh set sail for greener pastures.

Against Singapore, Bangladesh must be watertight. Ikhsan Fandi, a prowling presence in the box, and Kyoga Nakamura, the midfield architect, will test the defence in waves; through set-pieces and open play alike. That's where Mitul's judgment becomes vital.

"The match will be tough because Singapore also have two or three quality players like Hamza [Choudhury] bhai," Mitul cautioned.

"But we want to capitalise on our home advantage. I think we have a good chance of winning."

And yet, should Bangladesh pull off a famous result, the name of their No.1 may remain a footnote; his contributions brushed over in the match reports. The cameras will pan to Hamza's interventions, Rakib Hossain's darting runs, or Tapu Barman's clearances.

But that's all good. Mitul seems built for that sacrifice; built for Eid's reminder that not all offerings are public.