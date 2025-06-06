What can Bangladesh expect as Singapore brace for ‘hostile environment’

Bangladesh players celebrate scoring against Bhutan in Dhaka on June 4, 2025. [R] Sinpapore striker Ikhsan Fandi reacts after scoring against Maldives in Bishan on June 5, 2025. Photo: Firoz Ahmed; STAR / Singapore football

Singapore forward Ikhsan Fandi expects a storm in Dhaka when his team take on hosts Bangladesh in a 2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualifier third round fixture on June 10.

"We cannot underestimate them. It's going to be a hostile environment," Fandi told reporters following his brace against Maldives in a 3-1 victory in Bishan on Thursday.

Singapore, ranked 161st, ended a six-game and seven-month winless run and will brace themselves to face a full house at the National Stadium – which roared back to life after 55 dormant months when the home side welcomed Bhutan in a friendly on Wednesday.

In contrast, Bangladesh, ranked 183rd, held higher-ranked India to a gritty 0-0 away draw in March, secured a comfortable 2-0 victory over Bhutan, and are growing in confidence under head coach Javier Cabrera.

WHAT CAN BANGLADESH EXPECT

Singapore showed flashes of brilliance in their win over Maldives, with Ikhsan Fandi looking sharp on his return from injury. He thrives on crosses and chaos in the box, and so his aerial presence will be a concern for Bangladesh, especially after his two headed goals in the first half. The 26-year-old striker -- who holds a Thai League record for the fastest four goals scored (11 minutes; 2022) -- now has 20 goals in 39 internationals.

Alongside Fandi, captain Hariss Harun – the country's most-capped player (141) – anchors the midfield with steely discipline, while the team's creative heartbeat, Kyoga Nakamura, adds craft and tempo in the attacking third. Nakamura's link-up play and ability to unlock defences will test Bangladesh's structure.

On the defensive side of things, Singapore coach Tsutomu Ogura admitted after the Maldives match that they need to "tighten up defensively", referring to their loss of control in the second half and a penalty conceded late.

Fandi said: "The first thing right now is to recover. All the players that played a lot of minutes, we need to recover quickly. And then by tomorrow [Friday], we need to switch our mindset to the Bangladesh game."

KEY BATTLES

Midfield control: Bangladesh's midfield has upgraded in leaps and bounds after the introduction of Hamza Choudhury – the English Premier League-tested dynamo, orchestrating moves – and with Canada-based Shamit Shome set to add top-level pedigree in the attacking third, the home side will possess the bite and balance in the centre.

This is where the match could be won or lost. The duel between Hariss Harun, Kyoga Nakamura and Bangladesh's Hamza–Shome axis will be telling.

If Bangladesh can choke supply to Nakamura and keep Ikhsan isolated, they'll fancy their chances of a favourable result. This is where the off-the-ball movement of defensive midfielders, the likes of Sohel Rana and Syed Quazem Kirmanee, could be decisive too.

Set-pieces: Both teams boast strong aerial options. Singapore have already capitalised from corners and free-kicks, while Bangladesh's opening goal against Bhutan also came from a Hamza header via a corner taken by captain and midfielder Jamal Bhuiyan.

As it stands, the June 10 clash in Dhaka is crucial for both sides. With Hong Kong and India also in Group C, a slip-up could prove costly in the bid to top the group – the only guaranteed ticket to the 2027 finals.