Footballers offer Eid prayer together

Bangladesh footballers Eid prayer 2025
Photo: BFF

Bangladesh footballers offered Eid-ul-Adha prayer together at a mosque in the capital today.

All clad in white panjabis, the likes of Hamza Choudhury, Fahmedul Islam, Rakib Hossain, and others were seen heading into the mosque, sharing Eid greetings with each other, and taking photos together and with fans in a video posted by the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) on its official Facebook page today.

Bangladesh team manager Amer Khan informed The Daily Star that the footballers, who are currently in a camp for their upcoming AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Singapore on June 10, went to a mosque close to the InterContinental hotel, where the players are staying.

The footballers were given a break from 10:00am to 2:00pm today to meet family members and close ones on this joyous occasion. Jamal Bhuiyan and Co, however, are scheduled to train at 5:00pm today at the National Stadium, the venue for their game against Singapore.

