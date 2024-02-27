Jamal Bhuiyan ends Argentina chapter

Bangladesh national football team captain Jamal Bhuiyan has signed for Abahani for the rest of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 season, the club's acting director Kazi Nabil Ahmed confirmed to The Daily Star on Tuesday.

"We have already signed an agreement with Jamal, who will play for Abahani in the second leg of Bangladesh Premier League. He will join our camp when we resume our training or he can join after his national team duties," Nabil told The Daily Star.

The mid-season transfer window has been open since February 25 following the completion of the first leg of the league matches on Feb 24 and will close on March 24.

Jamal has been in contract with Argentine club Sol de Mayo since August 2023.

Nabil refrained from answering whether Jamal would terminate his contract with Sol de Mayo or be loaned out from the club to join Abahani,

"I can't say anything about this. We will ask him after his arrival," he said.

Jamal signed for Sol de Mayo on a one-and-half-year contract running till October 2025 last season and has played six matches for the Argentine club so far. He is scheduled to return to Bangladesh on February 29 after which he will fly out with the national team to Saudi Arabia for a two-week preparation camp for two World Cup Qualifying matches against Palestine and Kuwait on March 21 and 27 in Dhaka.

It has been learned that Abahani's Argentine coach Andres Cruciani, who worked with Jamal at Saif SC in the 2021-22 season, had a big say on the signing, citing the need for quality local midfielders.