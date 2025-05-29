Cricket
Sports Reporter
Thu May 29, 2025 04:23 PM
Last update on: Thu May 29, 2025 08:56 PM

‘No reason to step down’, says Faruque

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Faruque Ahmed has stated that he has no intention of stepping down from his role, despite growing criticism and internal pressure.

"I'm not thinking about stepping down for the time being. Nobody has given me a valid reason to do so," Faruque told The Daily Star on Thursday.

"Why should I leave when others continue in their positions? First, I need to know the actual reason. Second, I didn't take this role on my own, I was selected. Since I was brought here, I deserve to know what my crime is and why I should resign," he added.

Faruque took charge of the BCB on August 21 last year following the fall of the Awami League government. His appointment marked the end of Nazmul Hassan Papon's long-standing presidency.

However, Faruque's tenure has since been clouded by controversy and he has faced mounting calls to resign. Allegations during his leadership include financial irregularities, mismanagement of key domestic tournaments such as the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and Dhaka Premier League (DPL), and continued poor performances of the national team.

BCBFaruque AhmedBCB presidentBPLDPL
