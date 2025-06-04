Hamza scores on home debut

Bangladesh star midfielder Hamza Choudhury marked his home debut in style, scoring in the sixth minute to give the men in red and green an early lead in their FIFA friendly against Bhutan at the National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The opening goal came from a well-delivered corner by Bangladesh captain Jamal Bhuiyan, who whipped in a delectable cross. Hamza timed his leap perfectly and connected with a powerful header, sending the ball past the outstretched hands of the Bhutan goalkeeper.