Jamal ‘signed a contract’, but with which club?

Bangladesh football team captain Jamal Bhuiyan said that he had signed a contract with a local club on Friday but the midfielder was among the ones who were excluded from the list of players registered by the clubs for the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Jamal, midfielder Masuk Mia Jonny and forward Matin Mia were the big names left clubless following the conclusion of the transfer window ahead of the 2023-2024 BPL season.

"I have signed a contract with a local club and will let you know within a couple of days what exactly happened," Jamal told The Daily Star yesterday.

However, Jamal's name was not found in the players' list of any of the 10 clubs who completed the players' registration formalities on Thursday night -- the deadline day for the transfer window.

Before the window closed, there were talks of Jamal playing for Brothers Union as he played for Abahani in the latter part of last season after coming from Argentina's third-tier Club Sol de Mayo.

Meanwhile, three-time champions Sheikh Jamal DC and treble winner Sheikh Russel DC pulled out of the upcoming 2023-24 season owing to financial constraints. The withdrawal of two outfits from the top-tier league meant at least 60 local players lost the opportunity to play BPL this season.

Also, a good number of footballers who were supposed to play for Sheikh Jamal DC and Sheikh Russel KC have been forced to lower their payments in order to sign contracts with other outfits.

Jonny, who was supposed to play for Sheikh Russel this season, said he did not join any club for family reasons after Sheikh Russel failed to form a squad.

"I was supposed to play for Sheikh Russel but they did not form the squad. There was also an offer from Brothers Union but I have decided not to play this season for family reasons," Jonny told The Daily Star.

Jonny also informed that Matin Mia was also offered contracts from different clubs like Sheikh Russel, Abahani and Brothers Union but he too did not accept any offers to stay out of football this season.

The Daily Star was unable to reach Matin for confirmation on the matter.

Meanwhile, Chittagong Abahani, who were uncertain about forming a squad, finally completed their players' registrations at the eleventh hour with the help of former national striker Zahid Hasan Emily and former captain Mamunul Islam, who reportedly took permission from the club officials to form the squad.