Jamal left clubless as BPL transfer window closes

Bangladesh national team's captain Jamal Bhuiyan is set to miss out on the upcoming football season as no clubs picked the 34-year-old midfielder during the transfer window, which closed last night.

It remains unclear whether he was not offered any contracts or if he declined the offers as he has been abroad.

Last season, Jamal joined Abahani in the second leg of the Bangladesh Premier League after parting ways with Argentina's third-tier club Sol de Mayo.

Denmark-born Jamal first represented the national football team in 2013 before joining then-powerhouse Sheikh Jamal DC, where he played for two seasons. Afterward, Jamal played for Sheikh Russel for one season before spending a considerable period with the now-defunct Saif Sporting Club. He later played for Kolkata's Mohammedan SC and Chittagong Abahani. The Bangladesh captain then joined Sheikh Russel KC, who, along with Sheikh Jamal DC, withdrew from the Bangladesh Premier League due to the current situation in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Nigerian-Bangladeshi Eleta Kingsley was signed by Brothers Union after missing out on last season.

With the withdrawal of three-time champions Sheikh Jamal DC and treble-winner Sheikh Russel KC, the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will now be held with 10 teams. The season is expected to get underway in early October with a single match of the Challenge Cup between BPL champions Bashundhara Kings and runners-up Mohammedan.