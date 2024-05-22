WHAT TO WATCH

Bangladesh Premier League football champions Bashundhara Kings will take on Mohammedan in the final of the Federation Cup in Mymensingh today, while in Dublin, German champions Bayer Leverkusen will face Atalanta in the grand finale of the UEFA Europa League.

In the Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will fight it out with a spot in the second qualifier at stake. Meanwhile, Pakistan will begin their build-up to the T20 World Cup with a four-match T20I series, starting today in Leeds today.

T Sports

Federation Cup final

Bashundhara Kings vs Mohammedan

Live from 3:00 pm

IPL

Eliminator

Rajasthan vs Bengaluru

Live from 8:00 pm

Sony Sports 2

Europa League final

Leverkusen vs Atalanta

Live from 1:00 am (Thursday)

Sony Sports 5

England vs Pakistan

1STT20I

Live from 11:30 pm