WHAT TO WATCH

Wed May 22, 2024 07:00 AM
Wed May 22, 2024 07:00 AM

Photo: AFP

Bangladesh Premier League football champions Bashundhara Kings will take on Mohammedan in the final of the Federation Cup in Mymensingh today, while in Dublin, German champions Bayer Leverkusen will face Atalanta in the grand finale of the UEFA Europa League. 

In the Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will fight it out with a spot in the second qualifier at stake. Meanwhile, Pakistan will begin their build-up to the T20 World Cup with a four-match T20I series, starting today in Leeds today.  

T Sports 

Federation Cup final 

Bashundhara Kings vs Mohammedan 

Live from 3:00 pm 

IPL

Eliminator 

Rajasthan vs Bengaluru 

Live from 8:00 pm 

 

Sony Sports 2 

Europa League final 

Leverkusen vs Atalanta

Live from 1:00 am (Thursday)

 

Sony Sports 5 

England vs Pakistan 

1STT20I 

Live from 11:30 pm 

BPL footballBashundhara KingsBashundhara Kings vs MohammedanFederation Cup
