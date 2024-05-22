WHAT TO WATCH
Bangladesh Premier League football champions Bashundhara Kings will take on Mohammedan in the final of the Federation Cup in Mymensingh today, while in Dublin, German champions Bayer Leverkusen will face Atalanta in the grand finale of the UEFA Europa League.
In the Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will fight it out with a spot in the second qualifier at stake. Meanwhile, Pakistan will begin their build-up to the T20 World Cup with a four-match T20I series, starting today in Leeds today.
T Sports
Federation Cup final
Bashundhara Kings vs Mohammedan
Live from 3:00 pm
IPL
Eliminator
Rajasthan vs Bengaluru
Live from 8:00 pm
Sony Sports 2
Europa League final
Leverkusen vs Atalanta
Live from 1:00 am (Thursday)
Sony Sports 5
England vs Pakistan
1STT20I
Live from 11:30 pm
