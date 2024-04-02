Jafar strikes gold for Mohammedan

Holders Mohammedan Sporting Club survived a scare to advance to the Federation Cup semifinals, defeating Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra 2-1 in the first quarterfinals in Gopalganj on Tuesday.

In a come-from-behind win, Uzbekistan midfielder Muzaffar Muzaffarov cancelled out Sheikh Russel's 26-second lead in the 71st minute before super-sub Jafar Iqbal scored the winner in stoppage time to secure the Black and Whites' third consecutive last-four appearance in the competition.

Coming into the match on the back of a resounding 4-0 win over Fortis FC in their Bangladesh Premier League match on Friday, Mohammedan found Sheikh Russel a tough nut to crack at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Stadium.

Mohammedan were rattled in the very first minute when Sheikh Russel's Monir Alam released a nice cross from the right flank for new signing Guinean forward Sekou Sylla, who saw his glancing header sail past goalie Sujan Hossain – paying the price for having stood a little ahead of the goal-line.

Conceding so early served as a wake-up call for the Motijheel-based team, who then dominated the encounter through ball possession. A few good scoring opportunities came their way, but national goalkeeper Mitul Marma stood tall.

Mitul produced two outstanding saves, most notably in the fifth and 23rd minutes, when he first blocked a point-blank attempt from Emanuel Sunday and then fisted Souleymane Diabate's powerful drive, struck from the edge of the six-yard box.

Left-winger Arif Hossain came close to levelling the score in the 36th minute after nutmegging defender Shahin Ahmed, but instead of delivering a cut-back to Diabate, which could have resulted in an easy goal, he went for the glory at the near post, which Mitul parried.

Up against superior opponents, Sheikh Russel naturally relied on counterattacks. Sekou Sylla nearly doubled the lead in the 41st minute, but keeper Sujan kept Mohammedan in the game.

Following the break, Mohammedan pressed hard for an equaliser, and the opportunity came through a wonderful build-up from the right by Sunday, Diabate, and player-of-the-match Muzaffarov, who fired a powerful shot with Diabate assisting.

In the first minute of extra time, substitute Jafar delivered the decisive blow. After receiving a cross from Arif Hossain inside the box, the winger mustered a low shot that was stopped by Nigerian defender Emmanul Tony Agabji, but the 24-year-old forward pounced on the rebound, sending Mohammedan fans in the gallery into raptures.