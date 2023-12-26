Zico's return helps Kings edge Fortis

In a bid to reclaim the Federation Cup title, Bashundhara Kings began campaign with a hard-earned 1-0 win over Fortis FC today.

At Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Stadium in Gopalganj, Brazilian forward Dorielton Gomes' 11th- minute strike decided the Group C encounter.

Spanish coach Oscar Bruzon made five changes to the side that defeated Brothers Union 2-0 in their first Bangladesh Premier League encounter, allowing first-choice goalie Anisur Rahman Zico to play this season's first domestic match following suspension removal.

Kings fielded only three foreign players in a match in which both teams produced a few decent chances on either side of the interval. Eventually, Zico's show was pivotal in Kings leaving the field unscathed.

Meanwhile, Rahmatganj MFS came from behind twice to tie 2-2 with Bangladesh Police FC in Munshiganj, after losing 2-1 to the same opponents in the quarterfinals of the recently concluded Independence Cup.

Police FC took a 19-minute lead thanks to forward Shahed Mia, but Ghanaian Samuel Mensah Konney equalised in the 41st minute with a close-range header at Birshreshtha Shaheed Flight Lt Matiur Rahman Stadium.

The second half saw Edis Garcia convert a penalty in the 68th minute after Mohammad Tarek fouled Mateo Palacios, but the lead lasted only nine minutes as Ghanaian Ernest Boateng converted from the spot in the 77th minute after substitute Rasel Hossain brought down Konney inside the box.