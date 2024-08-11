Bangladesh
Sun Aug 11, 2024 12:54 AM
Last update on: Sun Aug 11, 2024 12:56 AM

Bangladesh

Gopalganj clash: What ISPR said

Three officers, one junior commissioned officer and five army personnel were injured yesterday when protesters attacked army patrol teams with sharp weapons at Gopinathpur in Sadar upazila of Gopalganj.

According to a press release sent by the Inter-Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR), two patrol teams of the army went to the spot after protesters blocked the Gopalganj-Dhaka highway.

The patrol team was attacked with locally made weapons, it said. They also hurled brickbats at the army team. An army vehicle was set alight and another two were vandalised.

According to the ISPR, the army patrol team fired four rounds of ammunition to disperse the protesters and bring the situation under control.

Additional troops have been deployed in the area, it said, adding that the injured army personnel are out of danger and undergoing treatment.

