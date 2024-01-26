Football
Sports Reporter
Fri Jan 26, 2024 11:31 PM
Last update on: Fri Jan 26, 2024 11:35 PM

Football

Kings continue domination over Abahani

Sports Reporter
Fri Jan 26, 2024 11:31 PM Last update on: Fri Jan 26, 2024 11:35 PM
Bashundhara Kings celebrate their 2-0 win over Abahani in Gopalganj. Photo: BFF

Bashundhara Kings continued their unbeaten record over Abahani in the Bangladesh Premier League with a 2-0 win at the Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Stadium in Gopalganj today.

Robson Robinho's bicycle kick in the 26th minute and Miguel Ferreira's clever finish on 72 minutes kept the defending champions' record perfect for the league as they sit on top with 15 points from five matches, keeping six-time champions Abahani on seven points.

It was Kings' second win over Abahani in two matches this season, the first being a 4-0 thrashing in the semifinals of the Independence Cup. Overall, it was a ninth win for Kings against Abahani in 14 meetings, with the two wins for the Sky Blues having come in cup matches.

The win also consolidated Kings' lead as second-placed Mohammedan were held to a goalless draw by Chittagong Abahani at the Rafiq Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Mymesingh. Mohammedan, who are now on 11 points, had to play majority of the match with 10 men after Sanoar Hossain received two yellow cards early in the match.

Meanwhile, two second-half goals from national team forward Sazzad Hossain saw Sheikh Jamal DC beat Brothers Union 2-0 at the Muktijuddho Smriti Stadium in Rajshahi, taking their tally to six points from four matches.

