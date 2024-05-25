Brothers Union relegated again

After spending one season in the top-tier of Bangladesh's professional football structure, Brothers Union were relegated to the Bangladesh Championship League on Saturday.

The Gopibagh-outfit, who had earned promotion back to the Bangladesh Premier League after winning the BCL in the 2022-23 season, moved back to the second tier after losing 3-2 against Sheikh Russel KC in their penultimate league fixture at the Muktijoddha Smriti Stadium in Rajshahi on Saturday.

The Oranges have seven points with a game still to play, but with Rahmataganj MFS – the next-worst team in the 10-team table -- a fair six points ahead, there is no way for Brothers to move out of the bottom of the table even if the Old Dhaka outfit lose their last match.

Eleta Kingsley had given Brothers a sixth-minute lead but goals from Sumon Reza and Ahror Umarjonov within the next five minutes had Sheikh Russel in the drivers' seat. Kingsley scored again in the 18th minute – his sixth goal of the campaign after joining the Gopibagh outfit midseason – but Chandon Roy's 31st minute strike sealed Brothers' fate.

The victory lifted Sheikh Russel to sixth position with 19 points from 17 matches.

Meanwhile, Mohammedan and Abahani, both chasing the second position after Bashundhara Kings had already confirmed the title, won their respective matches.

Mohammedan bounced back from the Federation Cup final defeat against Kings in the midweek to beat Sheikh Jamal DC 3-1, with captain Souleymane Diabate bagging a brace and Sunday Emmanuele scoring one. Shokhrukhbek Kholmatov scored a consolation goal from the penalty spot for Sheikh Jamal in stoppage time at the Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj.

The result left three-time champions Sheikh Jamal in eighth position with 17 points.

Meanwhile, Cornelius Stewart scored a late hattrick as six-time professional league champions Abahani fought back from two goals down to beat Chittagong Abahani 3-2 at the Shaheed Bisreshtho Ft Lt Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.

Mannaf Rabby and Riaj Uddin Sagor had given the port city side a 2-0 lead by the 67th minute but Stewarts three late strikes lifted Abahani to 32 points, level with Mohammedan but only behind them on goal-difference.