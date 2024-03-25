First win for Brothers, first defeat for Rupganj

Brothers Union opened their account in the Dhaka Premier League, beating Gazi Tyres by two wickets in their fifth round match at BKSP Ground three on Monday. On the other hand, Legends of Rupganj fell to their first defeat of the season, losing against Mohammedan Sporting Club by six wickets.

Gazi Tyres posted 229-5 following Ashraful Alam's 69 and Iftekhar Sajjad's 47. Rahmanullah Ali picked up three wickets for Brothers.

In reply, Brothers reached the target in 41.2 overs with two wickets in hand on the back of Mahmudul Hasan's unbeaten 56. Imtiaz Hossain's 39 at the top and Rahatul Ferdous' 32 were the other notable contributions for the Gopibagh outfit.

At Fatullah's Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium, Legends of Rupganj were bowled out for 178 despite an 80-ball 59 from Shamim Hossain and a 21 from Mashrafe Bin Mortaza.

Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed and Asif Hossain picked up three wickets apiece for 30 runs. Rony Talukdar's unbeaten 114-ball 92 and Mahidul Islam Ankon's 59 helped MSC chase down 179 in 41.4 overs with six wickets in hand.

Shinepukur Cricket Club notched their third win, beating Partex Sporting Club by 128 runs at BKSP-4.

Khalid Hasan's 85 and Irfan Shukkur's unbeaten 48-ball 66 saw Shinepukur reach 257 for 9. Zahiduzzaman Khan hit a team-high 53 but Partex were bundled out for 129.

Hasan Murad grabbed three wickets while Jawad Royen picked up three wickets as Shinepukur eased to a 128-run victory.