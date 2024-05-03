Shakib, Mosaddek end ton drought of five years

Shakib Al Hasan raised both hands in the air, but his celebration was a little muted for someone who struck his first ton in five years, during a Dhaka Premier League match for Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club against Gazi Group Cricketers at BKSP Ground 4 on Friday.

Shakib's last ton had come in the 2019 World Cup -- an unbeaten 124 at Taunton against the West Indies. A five-year wait to finally vanquish a century drought, Shakib's stay at the crease did not go on for much longer as he fell for a 79-ball 107, laced with nine fours and seven sixes.

Shakib batted freely to his usual game plan, but there was a hint of nervous nineties working into the innings when he played out a few dot balls after moving to the high nineties. A push to long-off in the 39th over saw him reach the three-figure mark, his 10th List A ton and 18th career ton.

Shakib had played 199 innings in all recognised formats since that ton against the West Indies. The closest he had been to a ton in those 199 innings was when he hit an unbeaten 96 against Zimbabwe in Harare in 2021. He produced 33 fifties in the intervening period, twice getting out in the nervous nineties.

It must have been a relief to finally get a ton but Shakib would have been keener on his preparations for the upcoming international assignments, having used the DPL as a platform for that. The quality, control and ability to hit big shots were all in full display.

Despite the innings, Sheikh Jamal did not manage to win as youngster Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, who captained Bangladesh side in the recent U-19 World Cup, struck a 118-ball 125 to help Gazi win by two wickets.

Meanwhile Abahani's Mosaddek Hossain played a blinder against Mohammedan Sporting Club in Fatullah, hitting a 101-ball 133 -- his highest List A knock – to end his own five-year ton drought. Earlier, opener Sabbir Hosan struck a 78-ball 91 but barring the two top-scorers, no other batter contributed significantly as Abahani were bowled out in 44.4 overs, reaching 303.

Imrul Kayes and Rubel Mia hit fifties to keep the chase going and then Mohammedan's hero Abu Haider Rony, who turned up on many occasion this DPL with either bat and ball, hit a 27-ball 40. Needing 27 runs in the last over, Rubel hit two sixes off Mosaddek but Mohammedan fell short by nine runs.

The day's most-destructive innings, however, came from Prime Bank's Zakir Hasan against Shinepukur Cricket Club at BKSP Ground 3. His 132-ball 158 featured 12 sixes as Prime Bank managed 341 for seven before they restricted Shinepukur to 230, registering a 111-run win.