Business
Star Business Report
Sun Aug 17, 2025 04:06 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 17, 2025 04:19 PM

Most Viewed

Business
Business

Dhaka Bank MD resigns

Sun Aug 17, 2025 04:06 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 17, 2025 04:19 PM
The bank's board is yet to accept his resignation, says chairman
Star Business Report
Sun Aug 17, 2025 04:06 PM Last update on: Sun Aug 17, 2025 04:19 PM
Photo: Collected

Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, managing director of Dhaka Bank, has resigned, citing personal reasons.

He submitted his resignation letter to the chairman of the bank's board of directors last week. The Daily Star failed to reach him by phone despite repeated attempts.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Abdul Hai Sarker, chairman of Dhaka Bank, confirmed the development. "We have not yet accepted his resignation. The matter will be discussed at the board meeting scheduled for August 19," he said.

A senior bank official, seeking anonymity, alleged that Maroof was forced to resign. However, the chairman denied the claim.

Maroof joined Dhaka Bank as managing director on October 1, 2024. Earlier, he served City Bank as additional managing director and chief business officer.

Related topic:
Dhaka bank
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Dhaka Bank makes Tk 59.83 crore profit in January-March quarter

2y ago

9th Dhaka Bank Victory Day Cup Golf Tournament held

1y ago
Digital nano loan gaining popularity fast

Digital nano loans gaining popularity fast

2y ago
Money Embezzlement in Bangladesh

Dhaka Bank official held for embezzling Tk 7.8 crore

6y ago
Dhaka Bank’s profit jumps 31% in Q2

Dhaka Bank’s profit jumps 31% in Q2

2y ago
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

জামিন পেলেন সেই রিকশাচালক

ঢাকা মেট্রোপলিটন ম্যাজিস্ট্রেট এম এ আজহারুল ইসলাম তার জামিন মঞ্জুর করেন।

৪১ মিনিট আগে
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গু: ২৪ ঘণ্টায় একজনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ৪৬৬

৮ মিনিট আগে