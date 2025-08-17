Dhaka Bank MD resigns

The bank's board is yet to accept his resignation, says chairman

Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, managing director of Dhaka Bank, has resigned, citing personal reasons.

He submitted his resignation letter to the chairman of the bank's board of directors last week. The Daily Star failed to reach him by phone despite repeated attempts.

Abdul Hai Sarker, chairman of Dhaka Bank, confirmed the development. "We have not yet accepted his resignation. The matter will be discussed at the board meeting scheduled for August 19," he said.

A senior bank official, seeking anonymity, alleged that Maroof was forced to resign. However, the chairman denied the claim.

Maroof joined Dhaka Bank as managing director on October 1, 2024. Earlier, he served City Bank as additional managing director and chief business officer.