Assaulted on Aug 15: Rickshaw-puller Azizur gets bail

Govt asks OC why he was arrested

Rickshaw-puller Azizur Rahman, who was assaulted by a mob for trying to pay tribute to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi 32 on August 15 and later sent to jail, secured bail yesterday in an attempted murder case linked to last year's July uprising.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate MA Azharul Islam granted his bail after his lawyer submitted a petition, said Abul Bashar, sub-inspector, also the general recording officer.

"There is no legal bar for him to walk out of jail," said his lawyer Advocate Farzana Yasmin Rakhi.

Azizur was shown arrested in a case filed on April 2 with the Dhanmondi Police Station.

Mohammad Touhidur Rahman, a sub-inspector at the police station, produced Azizur in court on Saturday.

In the forwarding report, Touhidur appealed to the court to keep him in jail until the end of the case investigation, in which the plaintiff alleged that he was shot in the back during a student procession in Dhaka amid the July uprising.

The court then sent him to jail.

But a day later, in a press statement, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police said Azizur was detained from the Dhanmondi 32 area on August 15 and was later produced before the court as a suspect in a case filed with Dhanmondi Police Station in April.

Misleading information was being spread on social and mainstream media regarding his arrest, with some reports wrongly terming it a "murder case", reads the statement.

"In fact, the case in which Azizur Rahman has been produced before the court is a regular case under the Penal Code. But many are portraying it as a murder case, which is completely false and deliberate."

DMP further urged all concerned to refrain from spreading confusion over the matter.

Meanwhile, the interim government yesterday sought clarification from the officer-in-charge of Dhanmondi Police Station regarding Azizur's arrest.

According to a statement from the Chief Adviser's Press Wing, the DMP has initiated a review to determine whether there are any discrepancies in the recent conduct and statements of the officer concerned.

The authorities have also instructed that a report be submitted without delay under Section 173(A) of the recently amended Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in order to complete the investigation.

Azizur was assaulted by a mob when he went to Dhanmondi 32 on August 15 carrying a bouquet to pay tribute to Sheikh Mujib, who was assassinated on this day in 1975 along with his family members.

"I am an ordinary person of this country, not linked to any political party. I came here to pay tribute because I love Bangabandhu," he said, according to witnesses.

One person from the crowd snatched the bouquet -- which carried a sticker inscribed with "National Mourning Day, August 15" along with Azizur's details -- and tore it apart.

Some in the mob punched him before police arrived and took him into custody.