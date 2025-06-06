One killed in train-auto rickshaw collision on Kalurghat Bridge

5 suffer minor injuries

A person was killed and five others were injured as the Cox's Bazar Express train collided head on with a number of vehicles on Kalurghat Bridge over Karnaphuli river last night.

The identity of the deceased and the injured could not be known immediately, said police.

The incident took place around 10:30pm when some vehicles, including two CNG-run auto-rickshaws, got on the Kalurghat Bridge defying a signal and barrier.

At that time, Cox's Bazar Express, coming from the opposite direction, rammed into the vehicles in the middle of the bridge, said Abdur Rahman, divisional manager of Chattogram, Bangladesh Railway (east zone).

Photo: Collected

On information, Fire Service officials and teams from Bangladesh Railway rushed to the spot and started rescue operations, he said.

Contacted, Golam Sarwar, officer-in-charge of Boalkhali Police Station, said one man was killed and five others were injured in this accident.

Sub-Inspector Alauddin Talukder, of Chittagong Medical College Hospital police outpost, said the five injured from the Kalurghat accident were released after given primary care at the emergency department.

Rail and road movement was snapped following the accident, said the railway official.