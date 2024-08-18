Football
Bangladesh likely to play against Bhutan next month

Photo: STAR

Bangladesh national football team is all set to play two away friendly matches against Bhutan in FIFA September window, Bangladesh Football Federation's (BFF) general secretary Emran Hossain Tushar said on Sunday.

"We were hopeful about playing hosting Bhutan in the September window but the opponents have a concern regarding the current situation in Bangladesh. They are supposed to inform us about their decision on Monday. If they don't want to come here, then we will go Bhutan to play the matches," said Emran.

The BFF general secretary said they picked Bhutan as opponents mainly with the aim of increasing FIFA ranking, with a target of securing Pot-3 instead of Pot-4 in the upcoming draw for the Asian Cup Qualifiers.

