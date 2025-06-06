Beat a woman, become a hero

Once accused of assaulting and harassing women, they return from jail to hero's welcome.

Garlands around their necks, broad smiles on their faces, motorbikes revving behind them, and a crowd of cheerleaders to welcome them—as if justice has finally prevailed with their innocence established. Only, it hasn't.

Such scenes unfold only when a man assaults a woman. That's when the garlands come out. That's when the motorbikes roar. It's as if 'violence against women' is that one sphere left for men to display their chivalry—where the accused doesn't face shame, but rather gains credit, applause, even honour.

Imagine this. A woman from your own family is assaulted, and you witness her assailant walk out of jail to cheers and flowers, welcomed like a returning champion. How would that feel? What would that say about the society we live in?

In this society, bail has turned into a badge of honour. No matter how grave the charge—be it sexual harassment or physical violence—once someone is out on bail, a section of society rushes to treat him as a hero.

The court hasn't spoken, the trial hasn't begun, but the celebration is on in full swing.

Take June 4, for instance. Akash Chowdhury, an expelled Jamaat-e-Islami activist, walked out of jail after being caught on camera kicking a woman in Chattogram. Within minutes, a flower garland was around his neck and a camera in front of his face. The video went viral.

Just a day earlier, on June 3, Nehal Ahmed, also known as Jihad, was granted bail after spending 24 days in jail for publicly beating two young women at a launch terminal in Munshiganj. He too received a hero's welcome, complete with a motorcycle convoy.

Back in March, another accused—Mostafa Asif Arnob—was garlanded after securing bail in a case where he allegedly harassed a female student at Dhaka University over her attire. That video also made the rounds on social media.

So, what exactly is being celebrated here?

These men have not been acquitted. Their cases are pending. They are on bail, which is their right.

Yet, their release is greeted with flower petals and fanfare, as if allegations of violence against women are a minor inconvenience.

This behaviour sends a dangerous signal. It tells survivors that their suffering is not just ignored—it is mocked. When someone accused of harassment is met with garlands, it is nothing short of spitting in the face of the victim.

More than a moral failure, this trend mocks our justice system.

What message does it send when the accused are glorified before the law has spoken? What place does that leave for the women who stepped forward, despite fear and stigma, to seek justice?

To do so is not only an insult to survivors, but a blow to any hope of building a society where women feel safe, heard, and respected.