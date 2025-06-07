Top News
Star Digital Report
Main Eid congregation held at National Eidgah

Star Digital Report
Eid-ul-Azha 2025
Photo: STAR/ Prabir Das

With due religious solemnity and fervour, the main congregation of Eid-ul-Azha was held at the National Eidgah this morning.

The congregation began at 7:30am and concluded at 7:42am. Mufti Mohammad Abdul Malek, khatib of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, led the prayer.

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus attended the prayer alongside high-level dignitaries, including members of the interim government's advisory council, justices of the Supreme Court and High Court divisions, political leaders, senior government officials, diplomats from various Muslim countries, and devotees from all walks of life.

In the Eid Khutbah (sermon), Mufti Mohammad Abdul Malek offered prayers for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of the country and the global Muslim community.

Following the sermon and collective prayer (Munajat), Chief Adviser Prof Yunus requested blessings from the attendees for the betterment of the nation and its people.

Devotees began arriving at the Eidgah in the early hours of the morning. By the time the prayer commenced, the field was already filled to capacity.

The Eid jamaat was organised by the Dhaka South City Corporation.

According to the DSCC's Public Relations Department, arrangements were made to accommodate 35,000 devotees under the main canopy, which covers an area of 25,400 square metres. A separate section was allocated for women. Children, along with adults, were also seen joining the Eid prayers with enthusiasm.

To ensure security and the smooth management of the congregation, members of different law enforcement agencies remained alert and active throughout the programme.

