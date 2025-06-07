Bangladesh
BSS, Dhaka
Sat Jun 7, 2025 11:47 AM
Last update on: Sat Jun 7, 2025 12:59 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

CA offers Eid-ul-Azha prayers at National Eidgah

Sat Jun 7, 2025 11:47 AM
Last update on: Sat Jun 7, 2025 12:59 PM
BSS, Dhaka
Sat Jun 7, 2025 11:47 AM Last update on: Sat Jun 7, 2025 12:59 PM
Chief Adviser Eid prayer National Eidgah 2025
Photo: BSS

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus offered Eid-ul-Azha prayers at the National Eidgah this morning.

He joined the Eid prayers about at 7:30 am.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The Chief Adviser was accompanied by the Chief Justice, judges of the Supreme Court and High Court divisions, members of the Council of Advisers, leaders of various political parties, senior government officials, and diplomats of various Muslim countries stationed in Dhaka, along with thousands of Muslim devotees.

Bangladesh footballers Eid prayer 2025
Read more

Footballers offer Eid prayer together

Read more

‘Let's celebrate with the spirit of unity and respect’: Cricketers send Eid wishes

 

Related topic:
Eid-ul-Azha 2025Eid Jamat at National EidgahChief Adviser Muhammad Yunus
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Chief Adviser Eid prayer National Eidgah 2025

CA offers Eid-ul-Azha prayers at National Eidgah

14h ago
|চট্টগ্রাম

চট্টগ্রামে নির্ধারিত দরের কমে চামড়া বিক্রি, দান করে দিয়েছেন অনেকে

কেউ কেউ ফেলেও দিয়েছেন।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ঈদ আনন্দ নেই ভোলার জেলেদের ঘরে

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে