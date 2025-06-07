CA offers Eid-ul-Azha prayers at National Eidgah

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus offered Eid-ul-Azha prayers at the National Eidgah this morning.

He joined the Eid prayers about at 7:30 am.

The Chief Adviser was accompanied by the Chief Justice, judges of the Supreme Court and High Court divisions, members of the Council of Advisers, leaders of various political parties, senior government officials, and diplomats of various Muslim countries stationed in Dhaka, along with thousands of Muslim devotees.