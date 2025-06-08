Rawhide market disappoints again as prices drop below govt-fixed rates

Despite a government-mandated price hike, the rawhide market failed to meet expectations during Eid-ul-Azha, frustrating traders who say they were forced to sell below the official rates yet again.

The Ministry of Commerce had increased the price of cowhide in Dhaka by Tk 5-10 per square foot, setting the official rate at Tk 60-65.

But, traders said the market reality fell short. Most cowhides were sold at Tk 55-60 per square foot, with some deals made at even lower rates.

"We collected cowhides from sacrificers for Tk 750, but ended up struggling to recover costs," said Hefaz Ullah, a trader from Uttara.

"The best quality hides in this area fetched only Tk 800-820. We couldn't sell for more," he said.

Sirza, a trader from Badda, echoed similar frustration. "There was no demand for rawhide. We couldn't sell at a fair price. After paying for van rental and two workers, we were left with almost nothing. The entire day's effort felt wasted."

In Khilkhet, trader Mizanur said the lack of fair pricing by tannery owners continues to discourage seasonal traders. "Had I known this would happen, I wouldn't have paid so much initially. Tannery owners always undercut prices."

Traders reported purchasing cowhides for between Tk 500 and Tk 750 from sacrificers, but were forced to sell to tanneries for Tk 600 to Tk 900.

In rare cases, good-quality hides fetched up to Tk 1,200–1,500, according to tannery insiders.

Tannery owners and their agents argued that the ministry-fixed rates apply to salt-treated hides, not the raw ones that dominate Eid collections.

They attributed the lower rates to improper preservation and handling.

Meanwhile, goat-hides saw even less demand. Many were discarded or given away for free. In some areas, they were sold for as little as Tk 15–30 per piece.