Two more buses torched in Dhaka

Arsonists yesterday torched two more buses in Dhaka centring a hartal called by the Awami League's four affiliated organisations, including the banned Chhatra League.

They called the hartal, protesting the killing of five people in the recent Gopalganj violence.

Meanwhile, law enforcers foiled an attempt to torch a bus in Azimpur and arrested a BCL activist while he was trying to set fire to another bus in Shyampur, said police.

Additionally, a human-haulier was set on fire in Chattogram's New Market area in the evening.

The government, in May, banned all political activities of the AL and its associated and affiliated organisations over allegations of killings, genocide, crimes against humanity, and other grave offences during the July uprising. The BCL was also banned under the same allegations.

Yesterday, some group of people also brought out flash processions in parts of the country, chanting slogans in favour of the Awami League.

In Shariatpur, a group of people set fire to trees and other flammable materials on a road in the Noshason Majhirhat area on Saturday night.

The incident occurred around 11:45pm. They shouted slogans in favour of the AL, said police, quoting locals and witnesses.

Police went to the spot and cleared the highway. No one was arrested, said OC Aslam Uddin Mollah of Naria Police Station.

In Narayanganj, some people brought out two flash processions in the Bhuighar and Kashipur areas early yesterday and chanted slogans in support of the banned AL, according to police and locals.

In a separate incident, police arrested two individuals early yesterday in the Masdair area of Narayanganj city for allegedly planning acts of sabotage, said OC Shariful Islam of Fatullah Model Police Station.

ARSON IN DHAKA

Meanwhile, in Dhaka's Baridhara, a college bus was set on fire around 1:15am. A fire engine rushed to the spot and doused the blaze, said OC Hiron Mia of Fire Service Control Room.

In Keraniganj, a bus of Taranga Paribahan was torched by unknown persons around 3:40am.

Both buses were parked, and no casualties were reported, the fire official said.

Earlier on Saturday night, two buses were set on fire on Ceramic Road in Dhaka's Mirpur-12 area and Faridpur Sadar upazila.

In Shyampur, police detained a 22-year-old BCL activist, Siam Sarker, from Khondokar Road area near Dhaka-Mawa highway, said a press release of DMP media wing. A case was filed with Shyampur Police Station.

In Azimpur, police foiled an attempted arson attack on a VIP Paribahan bus after two youths on a motorcycle arrived and poured petrol on a seat, said Saifuzzaman, inspector (investigation) of Lalbagh Police Station.

Police are trying to identify and arrest the suspects, he said.

In Chattogram, a human-haulier was set on fire in the New Market area around 6:45pm, said Alamgir Hossain, deputy commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police.

He said police primarily suspect that a youth torched the vehicle by pouring petrol after the passengers had disembarked at the last stop.

The incident occurred while a rally of the National Citizen Party was underway at the port city's Biplob Udyan.

Police detained the vehicle's driver and helper for questioning, he added.