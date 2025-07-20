16 high-profile individuals brought to ICT-1

Sixteen high-profile individuals, including former ministers, former advisers, senior bureaucrats, and a retired justice were brought to the International Crimes Tribunal-1 this morning for their alleged crimes against humanity during last year's mass uprising.

They have been kept in the ICT-1 custody.

Most of the accused were seen wearing helmets and handcuffs as they got off the prison van. Former food minister Qamrul Islam and former education minister Dipu Moni, however, were not seen in handcuffs or helmets.

The other former ministers who were brought to the tribunal include Anisul Huq, Amir Hossain Amu, Faruk Khan, Abdur Razzaque, Rashed Khan Menon, Hasanul Haq Inu, Kamal Ahmed Majumder, Golam Dastagir Gazi.

Former prime minister's adviser on power, energy, and mineral resources Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, former Justice Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik and former home secretary Jahangir Alam, were also brought to the ICT.

Shortly after 10:30am, former state minister for Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak and former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's adviser and businessman Salman F Rahman were brought to the court premises.

Former shipping minister Shajahan Khan was absent from today's proceedings, reportedly due to illness, according to sources.

A total of 45 individuals -- most of them high-profile figures, including former minister and current general secretary of the Bangladesh Awami League Obaidul Quader have been made accused in the case.