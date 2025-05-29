Eid-ul Azha on June 7

Bangladesh
Thu May 29, 2025 12:11 AM
Last update on: Thu May 29, 2025 12:24 AM

The holy Eid-ul-Azha, one of the biggest religious festivals of the Muslims, will be celebrated across the country on June 7 as the moon of Zilhaj was sighted in Bangladesh sky yesterday.

 

The holy Eid-ul-Azha, one of the biggest religious festivals of the Muslims, will be celebrated across the country on June 7 as the moon of Zilhaj was sighted in Bangladesh sky yesterday.

The decision was made at a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee at the Islamic Foundation yesterday evening with Religious Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain in the chair, meeting sources told The Daily Star.

Eid-ul-Azha is celebrated on the 10th of Zilhaj month of the Hijri calendar.

