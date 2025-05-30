The workaholic trap

Meet Imran Bhai. His last vacation was during the 2018 hartal. He thinks "OOO" means "Only On Outlook," not "Out of Office." His hobbies include forwarding work emails to himself at 2:00 AM and replying to "Happy Birthday" messages with a Gantt chart. Imran Bhai isn't alone; he is the unofficial president of Bangladesh's ever-growing workaholic club.

And here is the confession: I used to be like Imran Bhai. In fact, I might have been his mentor without realising it. I have proudly pulled all-nighters to finish presentations no one asked for, replied to emails mid-daawat, and once joined a Teams call from my son's hospital bed (true story, and no, I wasn't the doctor).

This isn't about ambition or leadership. This is about people who treat "just a quick call" at midnight like a love language. In Dhaka's corporate jungle, working late is seen as a badge of honour, and leaving the office on time is considered an early retirement plan. This glorification of round-the-clock hustle isn't just absurd, it's also one of the subtle yet powerful reasons why we don't see enough women leaders in Bangladesh.

Recent global surveys reveal that nearly 30 percent of people identify as workaholics, while 85 percent report experiencing burnout due to work stress. Work-life balance has now become more important than salary for most employees, with 82 percent expecting active support from employers to manage stress, ensure mental well-being, and create healthier, more flexible work environments.

A recent Harvard Business Review article says it's time to rethink this madness. Apparently, working nonstop doesn't mean you are a superstar; it just means your personal life has been declared MIA. But in Bangladesh, we don't quit. We survive on caffeine, chaos, and compliments like "Bhai, you're always online!"

Take the "I'm Always Available" community. These are the legends who respond "Noted" to emails faster than their bosses can hit send. Some even reply while stuck in traffic on Gulshan Avenue, proving they value deadlines more than their own lives. Then there are the champions of sleep deprivation, who proudly announce, "I slept only three hours last night," as if they have just won the Dhaka Marathon in office attire.

You will also find the "weekend warriors". These brave souls book tickets to Sylhet, only to cancel at the last minute because a client "just wants a small revision" on the 87-slide pitch deck. Their only true companion? The spreadsheet. The one they name "final_final_v7_updated_revised.pptx."

The solution begins with accepting that something is not right. If you feel uncomfortable watching an entire movie without checking your email, that's a clear sign you're working too much. Try setting aside time in your calendar not just for meetings, but also for rest and personal moments, such as getting enough sleep or spending quality time with family and friends.

And about our bosses, they are not bad people. They have just learned to expect constant availability from everyone. It's okay to set some limits. For instance, you can write an email at 10 PM if needed, but schedule it to be sent the next morning. That shows you are responsible, but also respectful of work-life balance.

We need to rethink our approach to productivity. Working long hours doesn't always mean you are doing great work. It can also mean you are losing balance in life. You are not a machine, and you don't have to be available all the time. Taking proper rest and doing simple things that bring you peace can also make you more focused and effective at work.

So, let's break up with our toxic relationship with overwork. Bangladesh has enough overachievers. What we need now are well-rested, joyful humans who know how to log out. Work will still be there tomorrow. Your peace of mind might not.

Let's go ahead, mark yourself unavailable. The world won't end. But your headache might.

The author is president of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh and founder of BuildCon Consultancies Ltd.