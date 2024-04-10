Why the culture of glorifying over-work needs to stop

Being the last person to leave the office was a badge of honour in the old world. Today, it can be a shame.

The glorification of overworking and the expectation to stay late in the office have become long-ingrained in the corporate culture of many countries, including Bangladesh. But in this modern age, while many countries across the world are doing away with this culture, staying late is still often seen as a sign of dedication and hard work in Bangladesh. Is this relentless pursuit of productivity, however, hurting more than helping?

Historically, the practice of staying late at work was seen as a badge of honour, a tangible demonstration of one's dedication and commitment to their job and employer. This notion was rooted in the industrial age's emphasis on physical presence and hours logged as proxies for productivity and loyalty.

However, extensive research and shifts in generational mindsets have debunked this equation of time spent at work with productivity and commitment. Research shows that excessive hours are demonstrably bad for business. A 2014 study by Stanford University found that employee productivity falls sharply after a 50-hour workweek, and falls off a cliff after 55 hours.

A 2020 meta-analysis published in the journal Burnout Research also found a strong correlation between long working hours and burnout, a state of emotional exhaustion, cynicism, and reduced efficacy. Burned-out employees are more likely to be absent from work, disengaged, and ultimately leave their jobs altogether. This high turnover rate can be incredibly costly for businesses, with replacement and retraining expenses eating into profits.

The perpetuation of this culture in Bangladesh, where companies often reward employees who willingly overwork and stigmatise those who prioritise work-life balance, is particularly concerning. This not only fosters an unhealthy work environment but also discourages talented individuals who seek a more balanced and fulfilling professional life.

The expectation to conform to this outdated model of work is at odds with the aspirations of younger generations who advocate for a healthier approach to work, one that values efficiency, flexibility, and the importance of mental and physical well-being.

The good news is, there's a growing movement towards a more sustainable work model. Companies around the world are exploring the concept of four-day workweeks, with some even trailing them with remarkable success.

In the UK, a recent pilot program involving over 70 companies and 3,300 employees saw a dramatic shift in work culture. Employees worked 100% of their workload 80% of the time, with no pay cuts. The results were overwhelmingly positive. Productivity remained the same or even increased, employee well-being soared, and absenteeism rates dropped. Nearly all participating companies (92%) opted to continue with the four-day week after the trial period.

This isn't just an anomaly. Similar trials in Iceland and Japan have yielded similar results, suggesting that a shorter workweek can be beneficial for both employees and employers.

The concept of a healthy work-life balance is finally gaining traction. While a drastic shift to a four-day workweek may not be feasible for all Bangladeshi companies right away, there are steps that can be taken in the interim.

Firstly, companies need to encourage effective time management. Equipping employees with the skills to prioritise tasks and delegate effectively can significantly boost productivity within standard working hours. Secondly, valuing outcomes over presenteeism is crucial. Employees who consistently deliver high-quality work within their designated hours should be recognised, not those who rack up the most overtime. Finally, leading by example is paramount. Managers who themselves leave at a reasonable hour and actively encourage breaks and vacations send a powerful message.

The generational shift in mindset is not just a trend but a response to a deeper understanding of what motivates people and what contributes to a productive and innovative workplace. Millennials and Generation Z have been at the forefront of advocating for flexible work arrangements, mental health days, and the integration of technology to streamline work processes. These changes are not just about comfort or convenience; they are about creating a sustainable work environment that respects individual needs and fosters long-term productivity and innovation.

The world of work is changing. Bangladesh's companies must adapt and embrace a new era where valuing employee well-being and fostering a healthy work-life balance go hand in hand with success.