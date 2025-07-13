Tech & Startup
Here are our picks for jobs of the week. Check out the article for more details.

1. Square Pharmaceuticals PLC. - Executive, Regulatory Affairs Department

Deadline: July 19

Eligibility:

  • M. Pharm/M. SC in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology/Biotechnology.
  • Prior relevant experience is mandatory.
  • Good interpersonal and communication skills.

Minimum experience: 2-4 years

Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.

 

2. Prime Bank PLC - Relationship Manager - Priority Banking

Deadline: July 23

Eligibility:

  • Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a UCG-approved local or reputed foreign university.
  • Prior experience in a similar role, preferably in a banking or financial institution.
  • Should be able to develop and maintain strong relationships with high net worth clients, etc.

Minimum experience: 2 years

Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.

 

3. Beacon Pharmaceuticals PLC - Executive/Sr. Executive - Training (Oncology/Biotech/Palliative Care)

Deadline: July 19

Eligibility:

  • MBBS from a reputed medical institution.
  • Prior experience in the relevant field is preferable.
  • Freshers are also encouraged to apply.

Minimum experience: 1-2 years

Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.

 

4. Aldi Services Asia Limited - Specialist, Sourcing

Deadline: August 8

Eligibility:

  • Tertiary education.
  • Prior relevant working experience, preferably gained in sourcing/buying offices, working with consumer products.
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, team player.

Minimum experience: 5 years

Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.

Related topic:
Bangladesh Jobsnext stepnext step the daily star
