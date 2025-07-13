Next Step

Here are our picks for jobs of the week. Check out the article for more details.

1. Square Pharmaceuticals PLC. - Executive, Regulatory Affairs Department

Deadline: July 19

Eligibility:

M. Pharm/M. SC in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology/Biotechnology.

Prior relevant experience is mandatory.

Good interpersonal and communication skills.

Minimum experience: 2-4 years

Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.

2. Prime Bank PLC - Relationship Manager - Priority Banking

Deadline: July 23

Eligibility:

Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a UCG-approved local or reputed foreign university.

Prior experience in a similar role, preferably in a banking or financial institution.

Should be able to develop and maintain strong relationships with high net worth clients, etc.

Minimum experience: 2 years

Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.

3. Beacon Pharmaceuticals PLC - Executive/Sr. Executive - Training (Oncology/Biotech/Palliative Care)

Deadline: July 19

Eligibility:

MBBS from a reputed medical institution.

Prior experience in the relevant field is preferable.

Freshers are also encouraged to apply.

Minimum experience: 1-2 years

Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.

4. Aldi Services Asia Limited - Specialist, Sourcing

Deadline: August 8

Eligibility:

Tertiary education.

Prior relevant working experience, preferably gained in sourcing/buying offices, working with consumer products.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, team player.

Minimum experience: 5 years

Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.