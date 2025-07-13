Next Step
Jobs of the week
1. Square Pharmaceuticals PLC. - Executive, Regulatory Affairs Department
Deadline: July 19
Eligibility:
- M. Pharm/M. SC in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology/Biotechnology.
- Prior relevant experience is mandatory.
- Good interpersonal and communication skills.
Minimum experience: 2-4 years
Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.
2. Prime Bank PLC - Relationship Manager - Priority Banking
Deadline: July 23
Eligibility:
- Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a UCG-approved local or reputed foreign university.
- Prior experience in a similar role, preferably in a banking or financial institution.
- Should be able to develop and maintain strong relationships with high net worth clients, etc.
Minimum experience: 2 years
Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.
3. Beacon Pharmaceuticals PLC - Executive/Sr. Executive - Training (Oncology/Biotech/Palliative Care)
Deadline: July 19
Eligibility:
- MBBS from a reputed medical institution.
- Prior experience in the relevant field is preferable.
- Freshers are also encouraged to apply.
Minimum experience: 1-2 years
Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.
4. Aldi Services Asia Limited - Specialist, Sourcing
Deadline: August 8
Eligibility:
- Tertiary education.
- Prior relevant working experience, preferably gained in sourcing/buying offices, working with consumer products.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, team player.
Minimum experience: 5 years
Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.
