Next Step
Jobs of the week
1. BRAC - Officer, Social Empowerment and Legal Protection
Deadline: August 9
Eligibility:
- Master's degree in a relevant discipline.
- Sound knowledge of community mobilisation, group formation, meeting facilitation, and livelihood support.
- Good understanding of child marriage issues, legal rights and systems, alternative dispute resolution, and disability inclusion.
Minimum experience: N/A
Apply through the job posting on BRAC's official website.
2. United International University (UIU) - Laboratory Officer, School of Life Sciences
Deadline: August 10
Eligibility:
- Bachelor's degree in Pharmacy from a reputed university.
- Minimum CGPA 3.00 out of 4.00 in Bachelor's degree.
- Preference will be given to candidates with work experience in laboratories of any academic institution.
Minimum experience: 1-3 years
Apply through the job posting on UIU's official website.
3. Asset Developments & Holdings Ltd. - Manager, Sales & Marketing
Deadline: August 16
Eligibility:
- Graduation from a recognised university.
- Prior experience in sales and marketing.
Minimum experience: 5-7 years
Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.
4. The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) - System Support Engineer
Deadline: August 14
Eligibility:
- Bachelor's degree (at least 2nd class or CGPA-3.25) in Computer Engineering with expertise in C#, .NET, .NET Web API, SQL Server, testing methods, and debugging processes.
- Should be familiar with Python and Node.js, and familiar with microservice architecture with CQRS design pattern.
- Industry-level working experience in the above languages and as a full-stack developer.
Minimum experience: 3 years
Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.
