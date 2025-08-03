Here are our picks for jobs of the week. Check out the article for more details.

1. BRAC - Officer, Social Empowerment and Legal Protection

Deadline: August 9

Eligibility:

Master's degree in a relevant discipline.

Sound knowledge of community mobilisation, group formation, meeting facilitation, and livelihood support.

Good understanding of child marriage issues, legal rights and systems, alternative dispute resolution, and disability inclusion.

Minimum experience: N/A

Apply through the job posting on BRAC's official website.

2. United International University (UIU) - Laboratory Officer, School of Life Sciences

Deadline: August 10

Eligibility:

Bachelor's degree in Pharmacy from a reputed university.

Minimum CGPA 3.00 out of 4.00 in Bachelor's degree.

Preference will be given to candidates with work experience in laboratories of any academic institution.

Minimum experience: 1-3 years

Apply through the job posting on UIU's official website.

3. Asset Developments & Holdings Ltd. - Manager, Sales & Marketing

Deadline: August 16

Eligibility:

Graduation from a recognised university.

Prior experience in sales and marketing.

Minimum experience: 5-7 years

Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.

4. The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) - System Support Engineer

Deadline: August 14

Eligibility:

Bachelor's degree (at least 2nd class or CGPA-3.25) in Computer Engineering with expertise in C#, .NET, .NET Web API, SQL Server, testing methods, and debugging processes.

Should be familiar with Python and Node.js, and familiar with microservice architecture with CQRS design pattern.

Industry-level working experience in the above languages and as a full-stack developer.

Minimum experience: 3 years

Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.