Ex-army chief Harun-Ar-Rashid found dead at Chittagong Club

Former Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General (Retd) M Harun-Ar-Rashid was found dead in a room at Chittagong Club this morning.

On information, his body was recovered around 10:00am, said Abdul Karim, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kotwali Police Station.

Harun-Ar-Rashid was serving as chairman of Destiny Group.

The OC said police have launched an investigation. Officials from the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) are also present at the scene, he said.

Arish Ahmed Shah, a staff reporter at NTV and the deceased's nephew, told The Daily Star that Harun-Ar-Rashid had checked into the club to stay the night. When his personal assistant could not reach him the following morning, he alerted the club authorities and contacted police.

OC Karim added that staff members knocked on the door and after receiving no response and upon looking through the window, they saw him lying unconscious.

Prof Nazibunnahar, a doctor at Marine City Medical College & Hospital and a cousin of Harun-Ar-Rashid, said, "I came to see him after hearing the news. The initial condition suggests it may have been a stroke."

The exact cause of death has not yet been confirmed. His body will be sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for post-mortem, the OC added.