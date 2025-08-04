Woman shot dead at home in front of family in Dhaka's Mirpur

Unidentified assailants entered the premises of a house and shot a woman dead in front of her family in Mirpur's Darussalam area in the capital early today.

The victim, Tahmina Rahman Ranu, 42, was the owner of an internet service provider (ISP) business, said police.

She was the sister of a local BNP leader (convener), Shahidul Islam, and a BNP activist, Mostafizur Rahman Babu.

The incident took place around 1:30am in the Dakkhin Bishil area, said Rakib Hossain, officer-in-charge of Darussalam Police Station.

Recently, her brother Babu had handed over his ISP business to her. The two of them, along with their aunt, were discussing business in their yard.

"At that time, three unidentified men entered the house and opened fire on Ranu," the OC said, quoting family members.

Police are trying to find out the motive behind the killing and arrest the culprits, he said.

Her body was sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Morgue sources said a bullet had pierced through her head.

Meanwhile, Shahidur Rahman, another brother of the victim, told The Daily Star that Ranu had been managing the internet business of their younger brother Mostafizur Rahman Babu for the last one month.

"Mostafizur came to her house last night to discuss the business. While the family members were talking, the attackers suddenly got in and shot Ranu. We have no idea who might be behind this," he said.

He added that Ranu had no known enmity with anyone. He suspected that Mostafizur could have been the target due to his involvement in politics and business.

"The attackers might have followed him to the house," Shahidur said.

The family has demanded justice and a proper investigation into the killing.