Biman flight makes first use of Terminal 3 boarding bridge at Dhaka airport

Marks an important step forward in operational readiness and enhanced service capabilities of Terminal 3, Biman says

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight became the first aircraft to utilise the passenger boarding bridge (PBB) and visual docking guidance system (VDGS) at Terminal 3 of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport today.

Flight BG-356, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, was commanded by Captain Ishtiaque Hossain, with First Officer Tahsin assisting, Biman said in a message.

This marks an important step forward in operational readiness and the enhanced service capabilities of Terminal 3, Biman said.

Air Commodore Abu Sayeed Mehboob Khan, executive director, Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, and top officials of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh were present on the occasion to witness this operational milestone.

The flight came from Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport (FCO) in Rome.

"The testing took place from 10:30am to 1:00pm after disembarking the passengers. We tested VDGS, boarding bridge mounted external power supply for the aircraft, boarding bridge mounted external air-conditioning system. We also tested water supply to the aircraft," an official of Biman told The Daily Star.

A visual docking guidance system is a technology used in airports to assist pilots in precisely and safely parking their aircraft at the designated gate. It provides visual cues and guidance, reducing reliance on ground staff and improving turnaround times. VDGS enhances safety by minimizing the risk of misalignment or collisions with jet bridges or other ground equipment.