Jobs of the week
1. Royal Norwegian Embassy in Dhaka - Programme Officer
Deadline: July 15
Eligibility:
- Higher university degree in relevant disciplines.
- Prior experience in project cycle management, including results management, financial management, audit, and monitoring and evaluation.
- Knowledge and experience of programmes related to development cooperation and humanitarian assistance.
Minimum experience: 3 years
Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.
2. BADAS-Centre for Health Research and Implementation - Supervisor, DiaDeM
Deadline: July 15
Eligibility:
- Master's/ MPhil in any discipline of Psychology from a reputed institution in Bangladesh or abroad.
- Prior experience in the field of psychology and counselling of patients and other areas.
- Ability to build rapport with the team and in a community setting.
Minimum experience: 2-3 years
Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.
3. NRBC Bank PLC - EO/SEO, Risk Management Division
Deadline: July 17
Eligibility:
- Prior hands-on experience in credit analysis or risk evaluation in any bank or financial institution.
- Solid understanding of credit risk frameworks and regulatory risk guidelines.
- Proven ability to set up and manage Internal Credit Risk Scoring Systems (ICRS).
Minimum experience: 3-4 years
Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.
4. UNDP - Project Analyst, Sustainable Environment & Public Health
Deadline: July 14
Eligibility:
- Advanced university degree/Master's/equivalent experience in any of: Civil or Environmental Engineering, Environmental Management, Urban or Rural Planning, Programme Development, or a closely related discipline.
- Prior experience in humanitarian response and/or development programmes with a proven track record in Environment, WaSH, Climate Change, and Waste Management.
- Experience with the United Nations, I/NGO (developmental organisation) and/or Government will be an advantage.
Minimum experience: 2 years
Apply through the job posting on UNDP's official website.
