Next Step

Here are our picks for jobs of the week. Check out the article for more details.

1. Royal Norwegian Embassy in Dhaka - Programme Officer

Deadline: July 15

Eligibility:

Higher university degree in relevant disciplines.

Prior experience in project cycle management, including results management, financial management, audit, and monitoring and evaluation.

Knowledge and experience of programmes related to development cooperation and humanitarian assistance.

Minimum experience: 3 years

Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.

2. BADAS-Centre for Health Research and Implementation - Supervisor, DiaDeM

Deadline: July 15

Eligibility:

Master's/ MPhil in any discipline of Psychology from a reputed institution in Bangladesh or abroad.

Prior experience in the field of psychology and counselling of patients and other areas.

Ability to build rapport with the team and in a community setting.

Minimum experience: 2-3 years

Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.

3. NRBC Bank PLC - EO/SEO, Risk Management Division

Deadline: July 17

Eligibility:

Prior hands-on experience in credit analysis or risk evaluation in any bank or financial institution.

Solid understanding of credit risk frameworks and regulatory risk guidelines.

Proven ability to set up and manage Internal Credit Risk Scoring Systems (ICRS).

Minimum experience: 3-4 years

Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.

4. UNDP - Project Analyst, Sustainable Environment & Public Health

Deadline: July 14

Eligibility:

Advanced university degree/Master's/equivalent experience in any of: Civil or Environmental Engineering, Environmental Management, Urban or Rural Planning, Programme Development, or a closely related discipline.

Prior experience in humanitarian response and/or development programmes with a proven track record in Environment, WaSH, Climate Change, and Waste Management.

Experience with the United Nations, I/NGO (developmental organisation) and/or Government will be an advantage.

Minimum experience: 2 years

Apply through the job posting on UNDP's official website.