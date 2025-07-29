Running on empty? How to recharge before burnout hits

Burnout is real. But it’s not inevitable. Slow down, reset, and give yourself space to sustain your momentum over the long haul. Illustration: Zarif Faiaz

Burnout doesn't always announce itself dramatically. It creeps in slowly. Maybe it's the Sunday morning dread, the constant fatigue, or the sense that even simple tasks feel heavy. If you're feeling drained but aren't ready to walk away, don't panic. You can course-correct before you hit full burnout.

First, know that exhaustion isn't a personal failure but rather, it's your body waving a red flag. As such, pushing through isn't sustainable. Identify what's draining you. Is it the volume of work, the lack of recognition, or feeling out of control of your schedule? From there, tackle the root cause and respond accordingly.

The next step is to reclaim your small pockets of energy. Block out 'focus time' to protect your working hours. Limit email checks to a few set times each day. These micro-adjustments create space for clear thinking and reduce the sense of being constantly 'on' at work.

Another thing you can do is redefine what 'good enough' looks like. Ask yourself, "What's the minimum viable version of this task?" Could a quick email replace a full report? Could a shorter presentation still get the message across? Focus on what actually moves the needle.

Remember, small wins matter. Try starting your day with something you can finish quickly, for example, clearing one to-do or sending that email you've been avoiding. These tiny victories build momentum when motivation is low.

Don't forget to recharge outside of work. When your whole identity revolves around your job, burnout hits harder. Reconnect with hobbies, even 20 minutes of reading, drawing, or walking without your phone can help you feel like yourself again.

If things still feel off, talk to your manager. Keep it constructive: "I'm committed to the role, but to keep performing well, I need to adjust X." A good manager would rather support you now than risk losing you later.

