Jobs of the week
1. United International University (UIU) - Lecturer, Pharmacy
Deadline: June 30
Eligibility:
- 4-year B.Pharm degree with MPharm thesis degree or 5-year BPharm professional degree or PharmD degree.
- CGPA no less than 3.5 on a scale of 4.0 or 1st Division/Class in any stage of education.
Minimum experience: N/A
Apply through the job portal on UIU's official website.
2. BRAC - Assistant Officer, Production (BRAC Fisheries Enterprise)
Deadline: June 19
Eligibility:
- Diploma in Fisheries with minimum 2nd class/division or CGPA 2.50 or equivalent result in all academic examinations.
- Fisheries production-related degree will be given preference.
- Production and comprehensive knowledge of fish nursery and grow-out farming.
Minimum experience: N/A
Apply through the job posting on BRAC's official website.
3. International Rescue Committee (IRC) - Manager/Senior Manager - HR
Deadline: N/A
Eligibility:
- Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. Master's degree or other advanced qualifications in a relevant field is a plus.
- Prior experience in staff management, recruitment, compensation, training, and HR administration, ideally with international experience.
- Strong competency in training and development, including conducting Training of Trainers (ToT).
Minimum experience: 6-8 years
Apply through the job posting on IRC's official website.
4. Akij Venture - Head of Digital Marketing
Deadline: June 22
Eligibility:
- Bachelor's/Masters' degree in Marketing/Business or related field from any reputed university.
- Prior digital marketing experience, with at least 3 years in a leadership role.
- Proven track record of managing a full-funnel digital marketing program (SEO, SEM, social, content, email) and achieving measurable ROI.
Minimum experience: 8-10 years
Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.
Comments