Here are our picks for jobs of the week.

1. United International University (UIU) - Lecturer, Pharmacy

Deadline: June 30

Eligibility:

4-year B.Pharm degree with MPharm thesis degree or 5-year BPharm professional degree or PharmD degree.

CGPA no less than 3.5 on a scale of 4.0 or 1st Division/Class in any stage of education.

Minimum experience: N/A

Apply through the job portal on UIU's official website.

2. BRAC - Assistant Officer, Production (BRAC Fisheries Enterprise)

Deadline: June 19

Eligibility:

Diploma in Fisheries with minimum 2nd class/division or CGPA 2.50 or equivalent result in all academic examinations.

Fisheries production-related degree will be given preference.

Production and comprehensive knowledge of fish nursery and grow-out farming.

Minimum experience: N/A

Apply through the job posting on BRAC's official website.

3. International Rescue Committee (IRC) - Manager/Senior Manager - HR

Deadline: N/A

Eligibility:

Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. Master's degree or other advanced qualifications in a relevant field is a plus.

Prior experience in staff management, recruitment, compensation, training, and HR administration, ideally with international experience.

Strong competency in training and development, including conducting Training of Trainers (ToT).

Minimum experience: 6-8 years

Apply through the job posting on IRC's official website.

4. Akij Venture - Head of Digital Marketing

Deadline: June 22

Eligibility:

Bachelor's/Masters' degree in Marketing/Business or related field from any reputed university.

Prior digital marketing experience, with at least 3 years in a leadership role.

Proven track record of managing a full-funnel digital marketing program (SEO, SEM, social, content, email) and achieving measurable ROI.

Minimum experience: 8-10 years

Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.