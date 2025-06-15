Tech & Startup
Next Step Desk
Sun Jun 15, 2025 04:14 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 15, 2025 04:23 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup
Next Step
Tech & Startup

Jobs of the week

Sun Jun 15, 2025 04:14 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 15, 2025 04:23 PM
Next Step Desk
Sun Jun 15, 2025 04:14 PM Last update on: Sun Jun 15, 2025 04:23 PM
Next Step jobs
Here are our picks for jobs of the week.

1. United International University (UIU) - Lecturer, Pharmacy

Deadline: June 30

Eligibility:

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

  • 4-year B.Pharm degree with MPharm thesis degree or 5-year BPharm professional degree or PharmD degree.
  • CGPA no less than 3.5 on a scale of 4.0 or 1st Division/Class in any stage of education.

Minimum experience: N/A

Apply through the job portal on UIU's official website.

 

2. BRAC - Assistant Officer, Production (BRAC Fisheries Enterprise)

Deadline: June 19

Eligibility:

  • Diploma in Fisheries with minimum 2nd class/division or CGPA 2.50 or equivalent result in all academic examinations. 
  • Fisheries production-related degree will be given preference.
  • Production and comprehensive knowledge of fish nursery and grow-out farming.

Minimum experience: N/A

Apply through the job posting on BRAC's official website.

 

3. International Rescue Committee (IRC) - Manager/Senior Manager - HR

Deadline: N/A

Eligibility:

  • Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. Master's degree or other advanced qualifications in a relevant field is a plus.
  • Prior experience in staff management, recruitment, compensation, training, and HR administration, ideally with international experience.
  • Strong competency in training and development, including conducting Training of Trainers (ToT).

Minimum experience: 6-8 years

Apply through the job posting on IRC's official website.

 

4. Akij Venture - Head of Digital Marketing

Deadline: June 22

Eligibility:

  • Bachelor's/Masters' degree in Marketing/Business or related field from any reputed university.
  • Prior digital marketing experience, with at least 3 years in a leadership role.
  • Proven track record of managing a full-funnel digital marketing program (SEO, SEM, social, content, email) and achieving measurable ROI.

Minimum experience: 8-10 years

Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.

Related topic:
Bangladesh Jobsnext stepnext step the daily star
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Next Step jobs

Jobs of the week

3w ago
Next Step jobs

Jobs of the week

1m ago
Next Step jobs

Jobs of the week

2m ago
Edtech Bangladesh

Shahir Chowdhury on how ed-tech could transform Bangladesh

1m ago
Too old to hire

Too old to hire? The quiet bias keeping skilled professionals out of jobs

1m ago
|নির্বাচন

নির্বাচনের প্রস্তুতির পাশাপাশি নিরপেক্ষতা নিশ্চিতে কর্মকর্তাদের প্রতি সিইসির আহ্বান

কঠোর নিরপেক্ষতা বজায় রাখতে এবং কোনো রাজনৈতিক দলের স্বার্থে কাজ না করতে কর্মকর্তাদের প্রতি আহ্বান জানান সিইসি।

৫৯ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

নির্বাচন কমিশনকে সহায়তায় আইনশৃঙ্খলা বাহিনী প্রস্তুত: স্বরাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে