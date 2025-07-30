BNP’s Golam Akbar among 10 injured in factional clash

Party dissolves Ctg north unit committee, suspends Giasuddin’s vice chairmanship

BNP's Chattogram North District Convener Golam Akbar Khandakar and nine others were injured after a rival BNP group attacked his motorcade in Raozan upazila triggering a clash yesterday.

During the clash, four motorbikes were torched and a Pajero was vandalised, said police.

The situation was tense in Raozan following the attack.

Police sources said the attack was carried out around 4:45pm near Halda Bridge over political rivalry.

Akbar's supporters blamed supporters of BNP Vice-Chairman Giasuddin Quader Chowdhury for the attack.

The BNP last night dissolved its Chattogram North district convening committee hours after the clash.

The committee was dissolved through a letter signed by BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi around 8:00pm.

Another letter stated that the position of central committee Vice-Chairman held by Giasuddin Quader Chowdhury has been suspended.

Witnesses and police sources said Akbar was heading towards Raozan upazila's former president Mohiuddin Ahmed's home to offer fateha at his grave. When the motorcade reached near Halda Bridge, a large group of about 50-100 men intercepted the motorcade and started throwing brick chunks and chased Akbar's supporters.

Later, both groups clashed.

Police later went to the spot and brought the situation under control.

The injured include Raozan upazila BNP unit General Secretary Anwar Hossain and former general secretary of the unit Nasim Uddin Chowdhury. They received treatment at the Chittagong Medical College Hospital.

After the attack, Akbar told reporters, "I was informed earlier that they had planned to attack me. At first, I did not believe it, but later I found a note that an attack would happen. I had informed the police about the matter... They vandalised my car and attacked my workers."

Regarding Akbar's claim, Chattogram Superintendent of Police Saiful Islam Shantu told The Daily Star, "Yes, he informed us verbally and police told him to stay vigilant. After the attack, we talked to the leaders of both groups and asked them to keep calm. Action will be taken after receiving a complaint."

Contacted, Giasuddin told The Daily Star, "I was at home. I have a fever and cough. I cannot talk properly … How could I order someone to attack him [Akbar]? It's a blatant lie. This is a smear campaign against me."