Police warn of potential unrest from July 29 to August 8

Law enforcement agencies fear a coordinated attempt to create unrest between July 29 and August 8, according to a confidential report by the Special Branch (SB) of police.

The report, which has been circulated among police units nationwide, warned that "fascist groups" may attempt to destabilise law and order through propaganda, incitement to violence, or attacks on government and private establishments both online and offline during this period.

It further said that these groups may launch assaults on rallies and programmes organised by anti-fascist political and social organisations, activities which have been ongoing since July 1.

In response, all police units have been instructed to conduct special drives throughout the 11-day period.

The SB has also ordered intensified political surveillance, increased monitoring of suspicious individuals, and searches of vehicles including motorcycles and microbuses.

Security is to be heightened at transport hubs such as bus stations, launch terminals, and areas surrounding airports.

In addition to mobile patrols, cyber patrols are to be strengthened, particularly on social media platforms to curb the spread of rumours and misinformation, it added.

The SB has also directed police to execute any pending arrest warrants as part of efforts to maintain order.

The report called for heightened vigilance to prevent any deterioration of law and order during the sensitive days ahead.

The alert came ahead of the first anniversary of July uprising in the context of last year's violence, during which nearly 1,400 people were killed and around 20,000 injured.

On August 5, then prime minister Sheikh Hasina, along with several cabinet members and lawmakers, fled to India in the aftermath of the unrest.