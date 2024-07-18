The future of leadership is kindness

In recent years, the business world has seen a paradigm shift in the qualities we value in leaders. Long gone are the days when assertiveness and strength were seen as the sole indicators of effective leadership. Instead, a new wave of thinking, championed by figures like Jacinda Ardern, the former Prime Minister of New Zealand, is advocating for kindness and empathy as core tenets of leadership. Ardern aptly put it, "We've placed over time so much emphasis on notions of assertiveness and strength that we have assumed it means you can't have those other qualities of kindness and empathy." This evolution in leadership ethos is not just a passing trend but a necessary transformation for the future.

The paradox of power and happiness

In our personal lives, we strive for happiness, fulfilment, and love, actively avoiding toxic relationships. Yet, paradoxically, in the workplace, many still believe that power and toughness are the keys to success. This dissonance is baffling. Why should our professional lives be any different from our personal lives when it comes to the qualities we value and the environments we create? It's time to debunk the myth that kindness and empathy are weaknesses in the corporate world.

The myth of niceness as a weakness

There is no scientific basis for the belief that being nice, charismatic, or likeable makes one a pushover or unworthy of respect. This outdated thinking lacks evidence and ignores the numerous studies that highlight the benefits of supportive and empathetic leadership. For instance, a 2019 US study revealed that 57 per cent of employees quit their jobs because of their boss. Moreover, 14 per cent have left multiple jobs due to managerial issues, and an additional 32 per cent have seriously considered leaving because of their managers. The evidence is clear: poor leadership, devoid of empathy and support, drives people away.

The science of supportive leadership

On the contrary, science supports the benefits of kind leadership. Gallup's surveys of US workers consistently find that receiving compliments, recognition, and praise boosts self-esteem, improves self-evaluations, and triggers positive emotions. Similarly, a study by the American Psychological Association found that employees who feel supported by their supervisors are more likely to be engaged and committed to their work. Google's data collection has reached similar conclusions: in the best teams, members listen to one another and show sensitivity to feelings and needs. This approach fosters a collaborative and innovative environment where employees feel valued and engaged.

Competitive advantage through empathy

In their book CEO Excellence, McKinsey noted that the most successful CEOs treat the 'soft stuff'—talent, culture, and organisational design—with the same rigour as financial performance. These CEOs understand that getting the people aspect right is a source of competitive advantage. This insight is not just applicable globally but is highly relevant to the Bangladeshi corporate sector as well.

The Bangladeshi context

In Bangladesh, the corporate culture is gradually evolving. Historically, hierarchical and authoritarian leadership styles have dominated, often leading to high employee turnover and low morale. However, forward-thinking companies in Bangladesh are beginning to embrace a more compassionate approach to leadership. This shift is not just a moral imperative but a strategic necessity. As the local job market becomes more competitive, retaining top talent requires more than just competitive salaries; it necessitates a supportive and empathetic work environment.

Global perspectives on employee satisfaction and leadership

Globally, the trend towards empathetic leadership is gaining momentum. According to a survey by Deloitte, 94 per cent of executives and 88 per cent of employees believe that a distinct corporate culture is important to a business's success. Moreover, a study by the Harvard Business Review found that leaders who project warmth are more effective than those who lead with toughness and power. This is supported by findings from the University of California, Berkeley, which suggest that compassionate leaders are more likely to be respected and followed.

The World Economic Forum has also highlighted the importance of empathy in leadership, noting that empathetic leaders can better connect with their employees, understand their needs, and foster a more inclusive and supportive work environment. This is particularly crucial in today's diverse and dynamic work environments, where employees come from various backgrounds and have different needs and expectations.

The future of leadership

The future of leadership lies in kindness. As we move forward, it is imperative that we redefine what it means to be a leader. Empathy, kindness, and support are not just nice-to-have qualities but essential components of effective leadership. They create a positive work environment, reduce turnover, and drive organisational success. In Bangladesh, as in the rest of the world, businesses that embrace this new paradigm will not only survive but thrive in the competitive landscape. It's time to leave behind the old notions of power and toughness and pave the way for a kinder, more empathetic future in leadership.