We must uphold the spirit of Eid-ul-Azha

Let safety, empathy, and civic duty mark this extended holiday

As Muslims around the world prepare to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha, it is a time to reflect on the values of sacrifice and gratitude that this festival embodies. These principles resonate deeply especially when millions in Gaza are facing hunger and death under Israeli attacks, and hundreds of Rohingya children are being denied their right to education. Closer to home, some workers are returning to their villages without receiving salaries or bonuses. Then there are the road accidents that have become a tragic routine during every Eid, as tens of thousands of people travel from cities to spend the holidays with loved ones.

Although, like during Eid-ul-Fitr earlier in the year, bus, train, and launch journeys have so far been relatively smooth, several road accidents and at least one robbery on the highway have already occurred, despite increased patrols by law enforcement. However, the responsibility of ensuring safety on highways and river routes does not rest solely with the authorities—it is shared by passengers, transport owners, and drivers alike. Passengers, too, must avoid overcrowded or unfit vehicles, while owners and drivers must prioritise safety over profit, avoiding reckless driving. Law enforcement officials must also remain vigilant.

Another critical aspect that calls for both responsible behaviour and proper planning is the sacrifice of animals. As we celebrate this act of devotion, we must not lose sight of our duty to show kindness to all living beings. Sacrificial animals should not be subjected to unnecessary cruelty. In cities and municipalities, we must ensure that animal waste and other refuse from our households and neighbourhoods are properly disposed of, and that streets, footpaths, and house premises where animals are kept or sacrificed are thoroughly cleaned.

This Eid-ul-Azha marks the first in which municipal and city corporations are being overseen by administrators rather than elected representatives. Many of these administrators are also juggling responsibilities in other government departments. However, this must not be used as an excuse for delays in post-Eid cleanliness drives. On the contrary, swift waste disposal should be treated as a top priority, especially as monsoon rains could worsen the stench and spread of blood, creating ideal conditions for the breeding of dengue mosquitoes. We also hope that the efforts of Dhaka South City Corporation will not be disrupted, as they were for 21 days when supporters of BNP leader Ishraque Hossain staged protests at Nagar Bhaban.

We wish everyone a safe and joyful Eid.